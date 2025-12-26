Jalen Brunson just put a bow on his rivalry with another NBA All-Star

The New York Knicks continued their Christmas Day tradition of starting the NBA's slate off by hosting a game at Madison Square Garden. They were just close enough to Santa's nice list this year to sneak out with a two-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. For Jalen Brunson, though, it was a 'level up' on national television with regard to his perception by fans around the league. While many may still doubt his ability to lead the Knicks to an NBA title, few are still able to claim what was once a given: that Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell is the superior player.

Brunson affirms superstardom with Christmas win

Mitchell is an incredible talent. The New York native showed it with his performance at "The Crib," which is how he referred to the city (or arena?) on Instagram after the game. During the game, he had 34 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He did so shooting a very fitting 12-of-25 from the field, adding in four steals and only turning the ball over once.

The 29-year-old star also had an emphatic dunk in 'crunch-time' that made broadcaster Ryan Ruocco declare that he had put "the whole holiday on a poster" on ESPN. It was not, however, enough to out-match Brunson and his Knicks.

Despite the elite performance from their best player, the Cavaliers did not walk out victorious. Brunson's 34-point, four-assist performance was a leading reason why. While the Knicks' superstar shot just 10-of-25 from the floor, his 3-point shooting helped him outpace the Cavalier guard. Mitchell was an impressive four of nine on his attempts from distance; Brunson was a scorching-hot six of twelve.

Brunson beat Mitchell in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, when Knicks team brass and stars made waves by attending Game 1 courtside. After watching both of their potential offseason targets duke it out, they only wound up acquiring Brunson in free agency. It wouldn't matter, as Brunson's Knicks dispatched Mitchell's Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs the next season.

The two teams have not had a playoff rematch since 2023, when Mitchell Robinson infamously dominated the series physically – and maybe even mentally, although that may not have been as intentional. The Knicks had absolutely no answer for last year's Cavs in the regular season, but advanced farther in the playoffs. The Christmas Day win amid a tough start for Cleveland shows that maybe all New York needed was a new approach.

If Mitchell can lead his Cavaliers past the Knicks in a playoff series, this discussion becomes interesting once again. It would immediately re-open and be worth having. For now, though? There doesn't seem to be much of a debate. One player consistently comes out on top when it matters. It doesn't take away from the performance of the other. But fans of both sides know, well, how things have gone in recent years.