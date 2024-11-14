It took no time for Josh Hart to bring up past Knicks controversy on podcast
Josh Hart wasted no time bringing up the elephant in the room on the latest episode of the 'Roommates Show' podcast with fellow New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson. A month has passed since Rick Brunson's heated exchange with Donte DiVincenzo, and Hart knew what listeners wanted to hear.
The Knicks hosted the Timberwolves less than two weeks after the trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns. It was a move that Towns, DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle didn't see coming. Emotions were high when Minnesota visited MSG, and frustration boiled over postgame. Rick and Donte were separated after the game.
Jalen addressed the incident on the podcast shortly after it happened. He said that "families fight" and the situation "should have been handled better on both sides." Jalen made it clear there was no bad blood between Rick and Donte.
Rick echoed that sentiment on the podcast after Hart jokingly asked if he wanted to "put the paws" on Donte.
Rick Brunson says he should've handled DiVincenzo incident better
Rick said Donte is family, and the incident was blown out of proportion. Fans will likely never know what was said between Rick and Donte, but it doesn't matter now.
Rick said they talked the next day and smoothed everything over. Donte won't actually be at Thanksgiving, considering the Knicks will be in Charlotte for their NBA Cup game on Black Friday, but he's always welcome at the Brunson family's table.
The Knicks will travel to Minnesota on Dec. 19 for the first time since the trade. Emotions will likely still be high that game, especially for KAT. It will be his first time at Target Center since the trade. It will also be Randle's first game against his former team, as he missed the preseason game at MSG. Stakes will be much higher than a few weeks ago, considering it's the regular season.
The Timberwolves will return to New York on Jan. 17. It's impossible to predict what will happen in that game, but don't expect to see Rick and Donte go at one another again. Don't be surprised if Hart jokingly tries to stir up some controversy. That's just who he is.