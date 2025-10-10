It’s only preseason but Knicks may have a major problem on their hands

Mike Brown wants the New York Knicks to take way more threes than they did during the Tom Thibodeau era. That sounds great in theory—equal parts modern, and long overdue. If the preseason is any indication, firing away from downtown more often could also spell disaster.

True to Brown’s promise, New York is getting up more threes than they did during the 2025-26 regular season. Its 57-attempt barrage during an overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves is so far the pinnacle of this inflation.

The problem is, the Knicks connected on just 26.3 percent of their triples. They are now shooting a Westbrookian 26.5 percent from behind the rainbow for the preseason. Even last year’s Orlando Magic team would cringe at that number.

This efficiency pales in comparison to what New York delivered in 2025-26. Its 36.9 percent conversion rate from distance ranked eighth in the NBA. While no one should expect the Knicks to keep laying enough bricks to construct a new arena, the preseason struggles do pose an interesting question: Is this team built to increase its three-point volume and sustain reasonable efficiency?

The Knicks’ three-point volume may not be the issue

At the risk of oversimplifying this potential conundrum, we shouldn’t buy into the volume itself being an issue.

Last year, the Knicks drilled 37.6 percent of their threes when attempting 40 or more of them. That is better than their overall average. Of course, there’s probably a “You take more because you’re making more” element at play. Previous iterations of New York were likely more apt to launch threes when they were finding the bottom of the net.

Still, the overall point stands. The Knicks are bringing back most of the same personnel. If anything, they have more shooters on this roster than last year. Propping up extra volume from beyond the arc shouldn’t be an unrealistic ask.

Can they do that while also playing faster? Now that’s the question.

New York is averaging 101 possessions per 48 minutes in the first half—when its starters are regularly on the floor. That is a measurable uptick from the sub-98 possessions per 48 minutes it burned during Jalen Brunson’s minutes last year.

Playing faster takes more out of you. So, too, does learning a host of new offensive principles. The Knicks are still working themselves into game shape, hashing out the logistics of how they want to operate, and integrating new players. That takes time.

There’s no need to panic…yet

Another thing New York has going for it: Many of its freezing-cold culprits can’t remain this bad.

Brunson is not going to hit under 15 percent of his triples forever. Karl-Anthony Towns needs to take more threes, but even if he doesn’t, he’s not going to miss every single one he uncorks, as he’s done so far.

Guerschon Yabusele won’t remain in the sub-15-percent club, either. Jordan Clarkson is streaky and reckless, but the same goes for him, too. Malcolm Brogdon’s sub-30-percent clip is in line with last season, so there’s that.

The quality of looks failing to go down is more concerning than anything. With the exception of Clarkson, players aren’t YOLO-ing their three-point attempts that often. Some of the triples might be deeper, but they are not heavily contested, or coming off the dribble with absurd frequency.

Defaulting to “It’s only preseason” remains the move—because, well, it is only preseason. But the efficiency with which these Knicks shoot threes while taking more of them and playing meaningfully faster is officially something to monitor.