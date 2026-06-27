Isaiah Hartenstein may have just accelerated Mitchell Robinson's Knicks exit

The New York Knicks’ apparent unwillingness to pay into the second apron put Mitchell Robinson’s future with the team on thin ice. Now that Isaiah Hartenstein is officially off the free-agency board, though, Robinson’s tenure in orange and blue is starting to feel like it’s already over.

The former Knicks big man is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder for three years and around $74.5 million, according to ESPN’s chief word-salad chef Shams Charania. The deal will replace his $28.5 million team option, and likely have him on the books for $23 million in 2026-27.

Hartenstein’s new salary isn’t much of a factor relative to negotiations with Robinson. The 28-year-old isn’t getting that kind of coin. Unlike Hartenstein, he isn’t a starter, has a checkered health bill, and provides little utility on offense beyond rebounding and screening.

This is more about the offseason pool losing yet another potentially available big man—which is terrible news for anyone holding out hope that Robinson stays.

The center market is drying up

Three big men are now off-limits after agreeing to new terms with their team: Hartenstein, Al Horford, and Mark Williams. That leaves Robinson as one of the three most desirable targets in a market that was thin on capable 5s in the first place.

Truth be told, Robinson may now be the most sought after center on the board. Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler are both younger and have higher upside. But as restricted free agents, their teams can match any offer they receive.

It also doesn’t help that the Brooklyn Nets, who might be interested in Mitch themselves, are bound to take Day’Ron Sharpe off the board by picking up his ultra-cheap team option. The Los Angeles Clippers might do the same with Brook Lopez, though Robinson is already more desirable than the 38-year-old.

Assuming Duren and Kessler stay put, Robert Williams III and Kristaps Porzingis are the only other high-profile centers left for suitors to chase. Unfortunately for the Knicks, both play for teams that don’t have to worry about the second apron. Worse still, even if they are up for grabs, Robinson might generate more interest than either of them.

New York’s math has gone from tight to impossible

Fans and front office members have spent the majority of New York’s post-championship stretch bracing for James Dolan’s inexplicably frugal buffoonery paving the way for Robinson’s departure. But with the ranks of free-agency centers thinning by the hour, this exit is no longer a probability. It’s just reality.

Sure, the Knicks have the ability to just pay market value, and keep Robinson. All indications are, however, they won’t touch the second apron.

With Jose Alvarado officially back in the fold, this means they can’t offer Mitch more than a starting salary in the $8 million to $9 million range. That is a stark pay cut from the $13 million earned this season, and a price point half the league, quite frankly, will be prepared to beat.

As ever, Dolan’s second-apron decree has put the Knicks in a binary bind: Either he changes his mind, or they lose Robinson. There is no in-between. Because as Hartenstein’s contract proves, Mitch has no reason to take the kind of discount New York needs him to accept.