Is Zach LaVine playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bulls at Knicks Nov 13

The Knicks are back in New York to host the Bulls.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Zach LaVine
New York Knicks, Zach LaVine / Adam Hunger/GettyImages
The New York Knicks made a quick trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday to beat the Sixers and are back in the city to host the Bulls on Wednesday.

New York is 5-5 through its first 10 games, and Chicago is 4-7. The Bulls have won one of their last six games after starting the season 3-2. It's still early in the season, but Chicago will likely fight for a Play-In Tournament spot in April. The Bulls front office has failed to improve the roster year after year.

Winning back-to-back games would be a good boost for a Knicks squad still trying to find their identity. New York is at a disadvantage considering that the team played on Tuesday, and Chicago had a full day of rest since its last game on Monday, but the Knicks have the advantage of being at MSG.

Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Zach LaVine (right adductor strain) is listed as probable. He played in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers after missing three games with the injury.

Lonzo Ball's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Lonzo Ball (right wrist) is out.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable. He briefly left Tuesday's game against the Sixers after he turned his ankle at the start of the second half.

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (left knee inflammation), and Cam Payne (hamstring) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (foot), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Bulls injury report

Zach LaVine (adductor) is probable. Jalen Smith (illness) and Adama Sanogo (right knee) are questionable. Lonzo Ball (wrist) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Chicago: Josh Giddey, Coby White, Zach LaVine (if he plays), Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

How to watch Bulls as Knicks Nov. 13

Chicago at New York won't be nationally televised but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular season games

Friday, Nov. 15: Nets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)*

Sunday, Nov. 17: Nets at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 18: Wizards at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Knicks at Suns (10 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 23: Knicks at Jazz (5 p.m. ET)

* = NBA Cup group play game

