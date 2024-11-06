Is Trae Young playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks at Hawks Nov. 6
The New York Knicks' last stop on their four-game road trip is in Atlanta. The team can end the trip at .500 with a 2-2 record or snag a win against the Hawks for a 3-1 record on their first "long" excursion.
New York is coming off a tough 109-97 loss to Houston. Fred VanVleet got hot in the first quarter with 14 points but only scored five in the remaining three quarters. Alperen Sengun had one of his best games of the season, with 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.
Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points, but he struggled late in the game. He shot 9-of-24 from the field, which isn't typical for him.
New York could use a pick-me-up with a win against an Atlanta team that's lost four of its last five games. Three of those losses came against Washington (twice) and Charlotte. As if that's not bad enough, the Hawks are dealing with a series of injuries. Trae Young left Monday's loss to Boston with a rib sprain. He finished the game with two points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field in 23 minutes.
Trae Young's status for tonight's game vs. the Knicks
Trae Young (right rib sprain) is listed as probable.
Precious Achiuwa's status for tonight's game vs. the Hawks
Precious Achiuwa (strained hamstring) is listed as out. He's been progressing well, though.
Knicks injury report
Cam Payne (hamstring) is questionable. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (foot), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Hawks injury report
Trae Young (ribs) is probable. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable. Cody Zeller (personal), Seth Lundy (ankle), Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), and Vit Krejci (thigh) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Atlanta: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Cliint Capela
How to watch Knicks at Hawks Nov. 6
New York at Atlanta won't be nationally televised, but it will be available on League Pass, MSG Networks, and The Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Nov. 10 at Indiana (5 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET)*
Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. ET)*
* = NBA Cup group play game