Precious Achiuwa's encouraging Knicks injury update is exactly what fans need to hear
Precious Achiuwa was an afterthought in the New York Knicks' trade for OG Anunoby, but he quickly turned into much more than that. He played significant rotation minutes in the second half of the season when injuries decimated the Knicks.
After New York didn't extend a qualifying offer, Achiuwa entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He remained unsigned until the end of July, when the Knicks re-signed him to a one-year, six-million deal. He was back where he wanted to be.
Achiuwa or Jericho Sims were projected to be the team's starting center until the end of the offseason. Mitchell Robinson is out until January at the earliest. Fans were worried that the Knicks would tumble down the conference standings without a starting-caliber center, but New York traded for Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans then assumed Achiuwa would be the primary backup center.
Unfortunately, Achiuwa strained his hamstring in the preseason. The Knicks announced on Oct. 20 that he'd be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. Exactly two weeks later, Achiuwa "ramped up" in practice.
Precious Achiuwa getting closer to returning after hamstring injury
Achiuwa traveled with the Knicks for their four-game road trip, which was a good sign because it meant he didn't need to stay in New York to rehab. He's listed as out for Monday's contest in Houston. The Knicks' next game is on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for Achiuwa's return. Sims hasn't looked promising, but Ariel Hukporti has. Fans have already called for Hukporti to be the primary backup center over Sims. There is a chance that could happen even after Achiuwa returns, as he isn't a conventional center.
Regardless of how Tom Thibodeau decides to tweak the rotation with Achiuwa, it will be nice to have him back. New York hasn't escaped the injury bug that haunted the team last year. Achiuwa will return soon, but Cam Payne is out with a strained hamstring. Like with Achiuwa, the Knicks have another rookie who can step up in Payne's absence. Hello, Tyler Kolek.
A team can't stay healthy for a full 82-game season, but it's not normal to deal with the injuries that New York has. Hopefully, Achiuwa's return will signal a change in luck for the Knicks.