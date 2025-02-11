Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Pacers Feb. 11

The New York Knicks will play their final away game before the All-Star break on Tuesday when they travel to Indiana to play the Pacers. New York is 1-1 against Indiana this season, last playing the Pacers on Nov. 10.

Both teams are coming off losses. New York lost to Boston on Saturday, 131-104. Karl-Anthony Towns had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with nine points (3-of-8) and nine rebounds. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 36 points (10-of-18), four less than Jayson Tatum's 40 points.

The Pacers lost to a Lakers team without LeBron James and Luka Doncic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam, who was named an All-Star reserve, scored a team-high 23 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton shot 7-of-15 for 19 points.

Indiana sits four and a half games back from New York in the Eastern Conference standings, putting an even brighter spotlight on the matchup. It's not that the Knicks need extra fuel to beat the Pacers (especially after the 2024 playoffs), but Saturday's abysmal performance should motivate them to leave Indianapolis with a win.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers

OG Anunoby (foot sprain) is listed as questionable.

Myles Turner's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Myles Turner (neck) is listed as questionable.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart (knee) is probable. OG Anunoby (foot) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.

Pacers injury report

Myles Turner (neck) is questionable. Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Karl-Anthony Towns

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Ben Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Thomas Bryant

How to watch Knicks at Pacers Feb. 11

New York at Indiana will be broadcast on TNT, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The best option for those looking for a stream is B/R Sports on Max, which starts at $9.99/month. Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV also offer TNT.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Hawks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Feb. 20: Bulls at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Feb. 21: Knicks at Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 23: Celtics at Knicks (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Sixers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)