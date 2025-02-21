Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Cavs Feb. 21

The New York Knicks went into the All-Star break with an overtime win and returned from break with a 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls on Thursday. After the game, the team immediately traveled to Cleveland for the second half of a back-to-back game.

New York hasn't played Cleveland since the beginning of the season, when it lost 110-104 on Oct. 28. Darius Garland (34) and Donovan Mitchell (25) combined for 59 points. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 21 points. All New York's starters scored in double digits, including Miles McBride off the bench.

The Knicks could be without OG Anunoby (foot), Josh Hart (knee), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) in Cleveland. Fans hope that at least the latter two players will be out there. It's harder to determine when Robinson will make his regular-season debut.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers

OG Anunoby's status (foot sprain) for tonight's game is unknown. Tom Thibodeau said on Thursday that he believed Anunoby would travel with the team to Cleveland. He was listed as questionable ahead of the game against Chicago before being ruled out.

Tom Thibodeau says he believes OG Anunoby will travel with the team for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. Said both the medical team “and the player” had input on the decision to sit tonight’s game out. OG has missed 6 straight with “right foot sprain” and hasn’t played since 2.1. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 21, 2025

UPDATE: OG Anunoby is available.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers

Josh Hart's status (knee) for tonight's game is unknown.

UPDATE: Josh Hart is out.

Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Cavaliers

Mitchell Robinson's status (ankle) is unknown. He hasn't played in a game yet this season, but he scrimmaged 5-on-5 with contact on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is out.

Knicks injury report

New York hasn't released its full injury report after Thursday's win over Chicago.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby (foot) is available. Josh Hart (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.

Cavaliers injury report

Cleveland has yet to release its full injury report after beating Brooklyn on Thursday, but every player was available for that game.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby (if he plays), Karl-Anthony Towns

Cleveland: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

How to watch Knicks at Cavaliers Feb. 21

New York at Cleveland will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Sunday, Feb. 23: Knicks at Celtics (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Sixers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 28: Knicks at Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 2: Knicks at Heat (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 4: Warriors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)