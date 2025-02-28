Is Mitchell Robinson playing tonight? Latest update for Knicks vs. Grizzlies Feb. 28

The New York Knicks' two-game road trip will begin in Memphis on Friday, almost a month after their first meeting at MSG.

The Knicks cruised to a 143-106 win over the Grizzlies on Jan. 27. If you can't recall, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. both played. Mikal Bridges, who had 19 first-quarter points in Wednesday's win against the Sixers, scored a game-high 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting. He was one of seven New York players to score in double digits.

The Grizzlies are coming off a high-scoring game themselves, a 151-148 overtime win over the Suns on Tuesday. Desmond Bane (25), Jackson (28), and Morant (29) combined for 82 points.

Memphis is the No. 2 team in the West, but the Nuggets, Lakers, and Rockets are on their heels. You can bet January's loss will be on their minds tonight for some added motivation.

Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for the first time this season. The Knicks especially need him now after Thursday's unfortunate injury news.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable. He didn't play on Wednesday.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Josh Hart (knee), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are questionable. Ariel Hukporti (knee) is out. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Hukporti suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on Wednesday and will be out for four to six weeks.

Grizzlies injury report

Desmond Bane (groin) is questionable. Zyon Pullin (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey

How to watch Knicks at Grizzlies Feb. 28

New York at Memphis won't be nationally broadcast, but it will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Sunday, March 2: Knicks at Heat (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 4: Warriors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Thursday, March 6: Knicks at Lakers (10 p.m. ET on TNT)

Friday, March 7: Knicks at Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, March 10: Knicks at Kings (10:30 p.m. ET)