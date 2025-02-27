Mitchell Robinson's looming return couldn't come faster after new Knicks injury blow

On the same week that Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his regular-season debut after undergoing his second ankle surgery of the 2023-24 season last May, the New York Knicks were hit with another injury blow.

Rookie Ariel Hukporti made his first NBA start on Wednesday against Philadelphia with Karl-Anthony Towns out. KAT landed awkwardly on his knee in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, and was a game-time decision against the Sixers. With Towns ruled out, Hukporti stepped up.

The 22-year-old strung was in the middle of another solid performance before he got hurt with nine minutes left to play in the third quarter. He subbed out, and it seemed like he'd be out for the rest of the game, but he returned at the start of the fourth. However, Hukporti was replaced by Precious Achiuwa less than two minutes later. Shortly after, the Knicks announced the rookie would miss the remainder of the game with a sprained knee.

Ariel Hukporti hurt, leaves game pic.twitter.com/mlGXwCeDwu — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 27, 2025

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Hukporti tore his meniscus and will be out for four-to-six weeks.

New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. Hukporti sustained the injury in his first start Wednesday night, posting 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block. pic.twitter.com/LqHuxvjx4L — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2025

Knicks rookie Ariel Hukporti out with torn meniscus in left knee

Based on what Charania reported, Hukporti could return as early as the end of March. If he's out for six weeks, he'd return at the end of the regular season. There is no guarantee that he'll be ready in six weeks, so there is a chance Hukporti could be out for the rest of the season. You never know with a knee injury.

Hopefully, Towns will be able to play on Friday in Memphis. Maybe Robinson will also be out there, as Charania reported on Sunday that the big man is expected to return "sometime this week."

Fans hoped he'd make his 2024-25 debut in front of the home crowd, but he didn't play against Philadelphia. The Knicks will travel to Miami on Sunday before returning to New York to host the Warriors on Tuesday.

The Knicks' injury report for their game against the Grizzlies will be out in the coming hours. If KAT and Mitch both end up not playing, Precious Achiuwa will get the start. He played well on Wednesday, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, two blocks, and two assists.