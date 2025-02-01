Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Lakers Feb. 1

The New York Knicks will continue their homestand on Saturday when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to town. Watching the two historic franchises go head-to-head is always special, especially at MSG.

New York hopes to extend its winning streak to six after beating two other top teams in the West this week. Los Angeles is the fifth-best team in the conference and has won five of its last six games.

The Lakers are coming off a 134-96 win over the Wizards on Thursday, in which every starter scored in double digits. Former Knicks guard Shake Milton (who joined New York last March off waivers and was sent to Brooklyn in the Mikal Bridges trade) scored 21 off the bench on 7-of-8 shooting.

LA is dealing with several injuries and will be without half its star duo under the bright lights on Saturday. LeBron might be on the injury report, but you can count on the 40-year-old playing in one of his final trips to The World's Most Famous Arena.

LeBron James' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

LeBron James (knee injury management) is listed as probable. He played in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Anthony Davis (abdominal strain) is out. He will be re-evaluated in a few days.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart (knee) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.

Lakers injury report

LeBron James (injury management) and Rui Hachimura (calf) are probable. Dorian Finney-Smith (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable. Anthony Davis (abdominal), Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring), and Christian Wood (knee) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles: Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes

How to watch Lakers at Knicks Feb. 1

Los Angeles vs. New York will be broadcast on ABC, with the tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV, which offers new users a free seven-day trial.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Monday, Feb. 3: Rockets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Knicks at Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Celtics at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Knicks at Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Hawks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)