Knicks are doing the front office a favor with trade deadline around the corner

The New York Knicks are playing their best basketball of the season at a convenient time. The Feb. 6 trade deadline is around the corner, and front offices around the league are determining what direction they should go in.

New York isn't dominating trade headlines this year, as the team's biggest moves occurred during the offseason with the trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks have uncertainty in their frontcourt, but Mitchell Robinson could return soon and help ease those concerns. Tom Thibodeau said on Wednesday that the center is running and jumping.

That was the first good news of the night for the Knicks. The second was the team's 122-112 win over the Nuggets, their second consecutive victory over a top team in the West. Jalen Brunson led New York with 30 points (10-of-16 shooting) and 15 assists. The rest of the starters also scored in double digits. The offense is (literally) on a historic run.

Over the last three games the Knicks have scored a combined 408 points, which is the most points over a three-game span in franchise history. — NY Knicks PR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 30, 2025

The Knicks have also found their defensive identity, which should scare every other playoff-bound team.

OG Anunoby on defense leading the way for the Knicks 5th straight win 💪@nyknicks | @alanhahn | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/wUCdhS9Vui — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 30, 2025

Knicks are clicking on both ends before Feb. 6 trade deadline

New York is making things easier on the front office before the deadline. Leon Rose and Co. could make a small move (like trading Jericho Sims for a second-round pick or two), but this Knicks squad is playing like true contenders. Imagine how they'll look when they have Robinson to count on for his rim protection and rebounding.

New York doesn't need to do something before the deadline. The Knicks are in a position where they can keep the roster (mainly) untouched to ride out the rest of the season. This team can make a deep playoff run as is.

It would be great if New York's high level of play could continue for the last few months of the season and into the postseason, but there will be bumps along the way. The Knicks don't want to play their best basketball of 2024-25 in January but in April, May, and June. As well as they've been playing, they still haven't reached their ceiling.

Fans shouldn't be too anxious about the deadline approaching. Predicting what will happen in New York is impossible, but don't be surprised if Leon lies low. Consistency hasn't been a theme of the season so far, but it's becoming one.