Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Injury update for Knicks vs. Wolves Jan. 17

The New York Knicks and Timberwolves have technically played twice since the surprise Karl-Anthony Towns trade, but only one was a regular-season game. New York hosted Minnesota in the preseason, a meaningless game with more drama than usual.

The Timberwolves are back in New York for their first regular-season matchup at MSG. The Knicks cruised to a 133-107 win over the Wolves in December, powered by KAT's 32 points and 20 rebounds. He couldn't have had a better homecoming.

Towns hopes he'll be able to welcome his former team to his new home with another strong performance on Friday. He hurt his thumb in Monday's loss to Detroit and sat during Wednesday's win in Philadelphia.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that KAT is not only dealing with a thumb sprain (which is why he sat against the Sixers) but also that tests revealed he has a bone chip in his thumb. Towns is expected to play through it.

KAT isn't the only player involved in the pre-training camp trade who might not play on Friday. Minnesota ruled Donte DiVincenzo out with a left toe sprain. He scored a season-high 28 points in Wednesday's loss to Golden State, but he won't get a chance to set a new season high in the city where he played the best season of his career.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) is listed as questionable.

Donte DiVincenzo's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo (left toe sprain) is out.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Pacome Dadiet (toe), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Timberwolves injury report

Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Leonard Miller (illness), and Terrence Shannon (foot) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)

Minnesota: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

How to watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves Jan. 17

Minnesota at New York won't be nationally broadcast, but it will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Monday, Jan. 20: Hawks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Knicks at Nets (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Sat, Jan. 25: Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 27: Grizzlies at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Nuggets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)