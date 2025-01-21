Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? Injury update for Knicks vs. Nets Jan. 21

The New York Knicks will play the first game of NBA Rivals Week when they travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets. It will be the first time Mikal Bridges plays at Barclays Center, and while he should get a warm welcome, he probably won't.

New York will play the second half of a back-to-back after beating Atlanta on Monday, while Brooklyn will play the first half of a back-to-back. The Nets have won only one of their last nine games, a 132-114 win over the Trail Blazers on Jan. 14. Since then, Brooklyn has lost to the Clippers, Lakers, and Thunder.

The Knicks-Nets rivalry isn't as exciting as other NBA rivalries, but it'll still be fun to watch. Bridges is coming off a 26-point performance against the Hawks and could follow it up with another high-scoring outing against his former team.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game is unknown. He returned on Monday after missing a couple of games with a thumb sprain.

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is probable.

D'Angelo Russell's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

D'Angelo Russell (left hamstring tightness) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: D'Angelo Russell is probable.

Cam Thomas' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Cam Thomas (hamstring) is out.

Knicks injury report

New York hasn't released its full injury report yet, but Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) and Josh Hart (neck) are probable.

Nets injury report

D'Angelo Russell (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (illness) are questionable. Cam Thomas (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Trendon Watford (hamstring), and Ziaire Williams (ankle) are out.

UPDATE: D'Angelo Russell is probable. Ben Simmons is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton

How to watch Knicks at Nets Jan. 21

New York at Brooklyn will be nationally broadcast on TNT, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can access TNT via B/R Sports on Max, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV with a subscription.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Saturday, Jan. 25: Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 27: Grizzlies at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Nuggets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Feb. 1: Lakers at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Monday, Feb. 3: Rockets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)