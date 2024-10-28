Is Josh Hart playing tonight? Updated injury report for Knicks-Cavaliers Oct 28
The New York Knicks are coming off a 123-98 win over the team that eliminated them in the 2024 playoffs. On Monday night, the Knicks will host the team they eliminated in the 2023 playoffs.
Cleveland is 3-0 on the season, with wins over Toronto, Detroit, and Washington. The Cavaliers won all three games by double digits, with their 113-101 win over the Pistons being the closest. Playing New York will be Cleveland's first real test.
The Cavaliers finished No. 4 in the East last season and beat a young Magic squad in seven games in the first round before losing to the Celtics in the semifinals. Cleveland fired J.B. Bickerstaff and hired Kenny Atkinson, who used to be a Knicks assistant coach.
New York is without Mitchell Robinson, who won't play until January at the earliest. He dominated Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the 2023 postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns is the Knicks' new starting center, and Jericho Sims is the primary backup. Fans have called for rookie center Ariel Hukporti to receive minutes.
Seeing Tom Thibodeau's rotations, especially if the Knicks are without one of their key starters.
Josh Hart's status for tonight's game against the Cavaliers
Josh Hart (right ankle impingement) is listed as questionable.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game against the Cavaliers
Miles McBride (left knee hyperextension) is listed as probable.
Knicks injury report
Miles McBride (knee) is probable. Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (foot), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Cavaliers injury report
Max Strus (hip) and Emoni Bates (knee) are out.
Knicks projected starting lineup
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
Josh Hart (if he plays)
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns
Cavaliers projected starting lineup
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
How to watch Cavaliers at Knicks Oct. 28
Cleveland at New York won't be broadcast on national television. You can stream it on NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply), MSG Networks, or the Gotham Sports App (the streaming home of MSG and YES Network). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five games
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Miami (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 1 at Detroit (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 4 at Houston (8:45 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET)