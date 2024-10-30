Daily Knicks
Is Josh Hart playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Heat Oct 30

Josh Hart left Monday's game early.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Josh Hart
New York Knicks, Josh Hart / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
The New York Knicks are in Miami to take on the Heat in their first of four straight away games. Injuries have already affected the Knicks this season, and the team could be without a key starter on Wednesday.

New York is coming off a 110-104 loss to an undefeated Cleveland squad. The Knicks are 1-2 on the season, with their first win of the season coming against Indiana on Friday.

Miami is 2-1 on the season with wins over Charlotte and Detroit. Both teams are expected to be toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference but already look better than last season. The Heat's one loss came against a tough Magic squad coming off a postseason appearance.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's game against the Heat

Josh Hart (lower leg contusion) is listed as questionable. He missed the last four minutes of Monday's loss to Cleveland after colliding with Caris LeVert while going after a loose ball. He didn't speak to reporters after the game, but it's a good sign that he isn't listed as out.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game against the Heat

Jalen Brunson isn't on the injury report after he banged his knee in Monday's loss.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart (leg) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (foot), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Kevin Love's status for tonight's game against the Knicks

Kevin Love (personal reasons) is out.

Heat injury report

Kevin Love (personal) is out.

Knicks projected starting lineup

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart (if he plays)

OG Anunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Heat projected starting lineup

Terry Rozier

Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler

Nikola Jovic

Bam Adebayo

How to watch Knicks at Heat Oct. 30

New York at Miami won't be broadcast on national television. It will be available on NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply), MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, Nov. 1 at Detroit (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 4 at Houston (8:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Indiana (5 p.m. ET)

