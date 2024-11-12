Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks at Sixers Nov 12
The New York Knicks are back in Philadelphia for the first time since the 2024 playoffs to face the Sixers. It's not your typical regular season game, as it's the team's first NBA Cup group play game.
New York dropped below .500 with a 132-121 loss to Indiana on Sunday, marking the Knicks' third loss in four games. Jalen Brunson led the team with 33 points (11-of-17) and 10 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 30 points (11-of-19) and nine rebounds. New York shot 7-of-25 (28%) from three, while Indiana shot 21-of-46 (45.7%) from deep.
Josh Hart (43), Mikal Bridges (42), and Brunson (41) all played over 40 minutes. Towns (39) and OG Anunoby (36) were below the 40-minute mark. Tom Thibodeau has run an eight-minute rotation with the Knicks' injuries. The starters look gassed by the time the fourth quarter rolls around, and the injury report for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia isn't encouraging.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (knee/suspension) isn't on the injury report. It will be his first game of the season, as he missed the preseason and the start of the regular season because of the knee he had surgery on in February. The NBA suspended Embiid for three games because of an altercation with a reporter postgame, but he completed the suspension.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Miles McBride (left knee inflammation) is questionable.
UPDATE: Miles McBride is available.
Precious Achiuwa's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is out.
Knicks injury report
Miles McBride (knee) and Cam Payne (hamstring) are questionable. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (foot), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Miles McBride and Cam Payne are available.
Sixers injury report
Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) is out. He's expected to be out for at least two weeks.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Philadelphia: Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George, Caleb Martin, Joel Embiid
How to watch Knicks at Sixers Nov. 12
New York at Philadelphia will be broadcast on TNT, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Sling TV, YouTube TV, and B/R Sports on Max offer TNT. B/R Sports on Max is the cheapest option at $9.99/month. Students can stream Max for as low as $4.99/month.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. ET)*
Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 18 vs. Washington (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Phoenix (10 p.m. ET)
* = NBA Cup game