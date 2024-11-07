Sixers star not named Joel Embiid will miss NBA Cup game against Knicks
Fans only thought the New York Knicks couldn't catch a break with their injuries to start the season. Mitchell Robinson will miss at least another two months, Precious Achiuwa strained his hamstring, Landry Shamet dislocated his shoulder, and Cam Payne strained his hamstring. It turns out the Sixers have it much worse.
Philadelphia signed Paul George to a max contract over the summer, a move that was praised. However, a lot of risk is involved in signing a 34-year-old injury-prone star. George injured his left knee in the preseason and made his official Sixers debut Monday. Fans believed things were looking up for Philly, as Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut against the Knicks next Tuesday.
Wednesday's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers proved otherwise. Tyrese Maxey left the game with a hamstring injury after scoring 12 points in 32 minutes. As if the Sixers' fourth-straight loss wasn't bad enough, fans learned on Thursday that Maxey will miss a couple of weeks with the injury.
Maxey will miss group play game against Knicks with hamstring injury
Maxey is one of the best young guards in the league. Even Knicks fans can admit that after watching him play New York in the first round of the playoffs.
He's averaging 27.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season, shooting 40.6% from three. Maxey is shooting a dismal 28.6% from three, but he's averaging 11 attempts per game. He carried the Sixers' offensive load without George and Embiid.
One of the bonuses of signing PG13 was that when Embiid misses time, George could play alongside Maxey. Or, when George misses time, the Sixers still have Embiid and Maxey. The good news for Philadelphia is that Maxey's injury isn't severe. However, he'll miss the Sixers' first NBA Cup group play game against the Knicks next Tuesday.
Embiid's three-game suspension for shoving columnist Marcus Hayes began on Wednesday. He's expected to play against New York, but that isn't set in stone. It wouldn't be a good look for Philadelphia if Embiid missed the game, considering his suspension was supposed to begin whenever he was healthy enough to play.
At least for now, it seems like the Knicks will play a Sixers squad with Embiid and PG13. It will be the first time the two teams have played since the 2024 playoffs, so there won't be a shortage of entertainment even with Maxey sidelined.