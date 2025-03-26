Is James Harden playing tonight? Injury report for Knicks vs. Clippers March 26

The New York Knicks didn't have to wait long to play the Clippers again after their March 7 loss in their first game without Jalen Brunson. The star point guard is still out with an ankle sprain, but the Knicks should be more prepared for Wednesday's game.

New York is coming off two wins over Washington and Dallas, following two of the team's most embarrassing losses of the season (San Antonio and Charlotte). The Knicks need to keep the momentum going. It'd be nice for them to travel to Milwaukee on Friday on a win streak.

The Clippers are a half game back from the No. 6 Warriors in the West with a little over two weeks left to play in the regular season. They're coming off a loss to the Thunder, but had two full days of rest, unlike the Knicks, who will play LA again in the second half of a back-to-back. The time off came at a good time for James Harden, who is dealing with an injury.

James Harden's injury status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

James Harden (foot) is listed as questionable. He rolled his foot in Sunday's loss to OKC.

Miles McBride's injury status for tonight's game vs. Clippers

Miles McBride (groin) didn't play in the Knicks' last two games. His status for Wednesday's game against the Clippers hasn't been updated yet.

Mitchell Robinson's injury status for tonight's game vs. Clippers

Mitchell Robinson (injury management) didn't play in the Knicks' win on Tuesday after he was listed as questionable. His status for Wednesday's game hasn't been updated yet.

Knicks injury report

New York hasn't released its injury report yet, but Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Ariel Hukporti (knee) will be out.

Clippers injury report

James Harden (foot) is questionable. Jordan Miller (hamstring) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Cam Payne, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles: James Harden (if he plays), Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac

How to watch Clippers at Knicks March 26

New York's game against Los Angeles won't be nationally televised, but it will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, March 28: Knicks at Bucks (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 30: Trail Blazers at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 1: Sixers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 2: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, April 5: Knicks at Hawks (3 p.m. ET)