Is Isaiah Stewart playing tonight? Injury report for Knicks vs. Pistons April 21

The New York Knicks got the job done with a 123-112 Game 1 win over the Pistons, but it looked shaky entering the fourth quarter. Detroit had an eight-point lead, 91-83, but lost the lead with seven minutes left to play, and never regained it.

New York went on a 21-0 run powered by Cam Payne, who finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. The veteran was a thorn in the Knicks' side in the first round of the playoffs last year when he was with the Sixers, so it was nice for New York fans to be on the opposite end of 'The Cam Payne Experience' on Saturday.

The Pistons' lack of postseason experience showed in Game 1. Detroit will come out fighting in Game 2 to risk not returning to Little Caesars Arena down 0-2. Saturday was a reminder to the Pistons that even though they went 3-1 against the Knicks in the regular season, the playoffs are a different beast.

Detroit could be without one of its sparks of energy off the bench on Monday, as Isaiah Stewart's status is uncertain.

Isaiah Stewart's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Isaiah Stewart (knee) is listed as questionable. He missed Detroit's final two games of the regular season to rest an inflamed right knee, a nagging issue that was still bothering Stewart on Saturday.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that Stewart underwent imaging on his knee after the game.

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had to get imaging on his leg after Game 1, per SNY sources. Stewart exited game in 4th quarter - at very start of NYK’s big run. He was laboring for most of G1. Given Stewart’s importance, this injury will clearly impact the rest of NYK-DET series. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 20, 2025

UPDATE: Isaiah Stewart is out.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Pistons

Jalen Brunson (ankle) isn't on the injury report.

Knicks injury report

There are no players on New York's injury report.

Pistons injury report

Isaiah Stewart (knee) is questionable. Jaden Ivey (leg) is out.

UPDATE: Isaiah Stewart is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren

How to watch Knicks-Pistons Game 2 April 21

Detroit at New York will be nationally broadcast on TNT, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a TNT stream can check out Live Sports on Max for a subscription that starts at $16.99/month. The game will also be broadcast on MSG Networks.

Knicks-Pistons playoff schedule

Game 3: Knicks at Pistons (Thursday, April 24, TBD on TNT and MSG Networks)

Game 4: Knicks at Pistons (Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Game 5: (if needed): Pistons at Knicks (TBA)

Game 6: (if needed): Knicks at Pistons (TBA)

Game 7: (if needed): Pistons at Knicks (TBA)