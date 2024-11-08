Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks at Knicks
The New York Knicks are back at MSG for one game to take on a conference rival. Milwaukee won one of its last seven games, and that came on Thursday against the team with the worst record in the Western Conference.
Milwaukee is coming off a 123-100 win over Utah. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 34 points (12-of-22 shooting from the field, 4-of-11 from three), and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 31 (11-of-21). Former Knicks forward Bobby Portis scored 19 (7-of-15) off the bench.
There isn't a better way for New York to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing loss to Atlanta with a win over the Bucks. However, the Knicks should view Friday's game as anything but an automatic win.
New York does have the upper hand, thanks to the team's schedule. The Knicks enter the matchup with a full day of rest, while Milwaukee is on the second half of a back-to-back. The Bucks are 0-1 in the second back-to-back game this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) is available. He missed Monday's loss to the Cavaliers with the injury and was listed as questionable against the Jazz, but he played.
Precious Achiuwa's status for tonight's game vs. Bucks
Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is out.
Knicks injury report
Cam Payne (hamstring) is questionable. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (foot), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Bucks injury report
Khris Middleton (ankles) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Milwaukee: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
How to watch Bucks at Knicks Nov. 8
Milwaukee at New York won't be nationally televised, but it will be available on League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five games
Sunday, Nov. 10 at Indiana (5 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET)*
Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. ET)*
Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET)
* = NBA Cup group play game