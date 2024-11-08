Daily Knicks
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks at Knicks

New York is back at MSG.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo
New York Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo / Rich Graessle/GettyImages
The New York Knicks are back at MSG for one game to take on a conference rival. Milwaukee won one of its last seven games, and that came on Thursday against the team with the worst record in the Western Conference.

Milwaukee is coming off a 123-100 win over Utah. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 34 points (12-of-22 shooting from the field, 4-of-11 from three), and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 31 (11-of-21). Former Knicks forward Bobby Portis scored 19 (7-of-15) off the bench.

There isn't a better way for New York to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing loss to Atlanta with a win over the Bucks. However, the Knicks should view Friday's game as anything but an automatic win.

New York does have the upper hand, thanks to the team's schedule. The Knicks enter the matchup with a full day of rest, while Milwaukee is on the second half of a back-to-back. The Bucks are 0-1 in the second back-to-back game this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) is available. He missed Monday's loss to the Cavaliers with the injury and was listed as questionable against the Jazz, but he played.

Precious Achiuwa's status for tonight's game vs. Bucks

Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is out.

Knicks injury report

Cam Payne (hamstring) is questionable. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (foot), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Bucks injury report

Khris Middleton (ankles) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Milwaukee: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

How to watch Bucks at Knicks Nov. 8

Milwaukee at New York won't be nationally televised, but it will be available on League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five games

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Indiana (5 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET)*

Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. ET)*

Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET)

* = NBA Cup group play game

