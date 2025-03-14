Insider reveals former Knicks were discussed in Kevin Durant trade talks

A lot has changed over the past year for the New York Knicks. Their roster looks much different than it did at the end of last season after the team's two mega offseason trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks sent five first-round picks to the Nets for Bridges and a couple of players, and lost two key players (plus a first-round pick) to the Timberwolves for Towns. The Bridges trade was shocking because it had been so long since New York and Brooklyn did business, while the KAT trade was stunning because of the timing and players the Knicks traded.

The writing was on the wall that Randle could be traded after he hadn't signed an extension with New York when he became eligible in August, but fans didn't know it'd happen before the season. The real surprise was losing Donte DiVincenzo after he spent only one season with the Knicks. Fans were bummed to see the sharpshooter go.

Minnesota fans were skeptical enough about the trade, so it didn't help that Randle and DiVincenzo struggled during the first part of the season with the Timberwolves. The team desperately missed the spacing KAT provided with Randle's insertion into the starting lineup, and DiVincenzo was in a major shooting slump.

There was speculation that Minnesota could trade one, or both, before the deadline. It turns out the front office discussed Randle and DiVincenzo in a trade that would've shaken up the entire NBA (not as much as the monumental Luka trade, but that was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal).

Timberwolves discussed Randle, DiVincenzo in Kevin Durant trade talks

On Friday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto wrote that Minnesota was unwilling to part with Anthony Edwards (duh) and Jaden McDaniels for Durant, but discussed the two former Knicks as part of the deal.

Durant stayed in Phoenix past the deadline because he didn't want to be traded midseason, but trade talks are expected to ramp up during the summer. As Scotto noted, the postseason will determine the direction teams like the Suns and Timberwolves go in over the offseason.

Minnesota could reach out to Phoenix again about KD, but the team has been playing well lately. The Timberwolves are 11-0 in the last 11 games Randle played. He missed time with a groin strain that kept him sidelined for a couple of weeks, but hasn't missed a beat since returning.

Julius Randle last 11 games:



18.5 PPG

6.7 RPG

5.3 APG

1.1 SPG



11-0. pic.twitter.com/0keu9Om5mk — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 13, 2025

Of course, the goal isn't for Minnesota to play its best basketball right now, but in the playoffs. What matters is how the rest of the season shakes out for the Timberwolves.

Maybe Randle (who has a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26) and/or DiVincenzo will pop back up in trade talks this summer, whether that be for Durant or another player.