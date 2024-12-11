How to watch Knicks-Hawks NBA Cup quarterfinal with and without cable

The New York Knicks are gearing up for their second straight trip to the knockout round of the NBA Cup (formerly known as the In-Season Tournament). Last season, New York didn't advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas but could do so on Wednesday with a win against Atlanta.

The Hawks went 3-1 in East Group C, including a win over the Celtics. Atlanta is 6-4 in its last 10 games and has already beaten New York once this year. The Knicks went undefeated in group play and are 7-3 in their previous 10 games.

The quarterfinal will be the two teams' first "meaningful" matchup since the 2021 playoffs. Most people assumed that was the start of a rivalry between New York and Atlanta, but the Hawks couldn't capitalize on that success. Since then, Atlanta has gone 3-8 in the postseason and missed the playoffs entirely in 2024.

New York is eyeing its first NBA title in over 50 years, but before the Knicks begin their playoff journey, they can add some NBA Cup hardware to their trophy case. Nothing is better than hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy, but a hefty cash prize isn't bad, either. New York must win three more games to get there, starting with tonight's matchup against Atlanta.

How to watch Knicks-Hawks NBA Cup with cable

Atlanta at New York will be nationally broadcast on ESPN with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Knicks-Hawks NBA Cup without cable

Fans looking for a stream to watch ESPN can check out fuboTV, which offers new users a free seven-day trial. Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV also have ESPN.

Knicks-Hawks NBA Cup quarterfinal tickets

Tickets for New York's NBA Cup quarterfinal against Atlanta are still available. The lowest ticket price on VividSeats is $84 (not including fees).

Who will Knicks play in NBA Cup semifinals if they beat the Hawks?

New York will play Milwaukee in the NBA Cup semifinals with a win over Atlanta. The Bucks beat the Magic in a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

Who will Knicks play if they lose in NBA Cup quarterfinal to Hawks?

New York will have a few days off before traveling to Orlando to play the Magic on Sunday.