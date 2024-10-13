How to watch Knicks preseason game against Timberwolves with and without cable
Have you ever seen this much hype over a preseason game? That happens when the New York Knicks host the team they agreed to a blockbuster trade with two weeks ago. Karl-Anthony Towns will welcome his former team to MSG, while Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will return to their old stomping grounds.
Towns played in New York's first two preseason games. He's the stretch five that Knicks fans wanted for so long. He was blindsided by the trade, but he's adjusted well. He'll continue to build chemistry with his new teammates as the season progresses. Both sides are lucky that the trade happened before the season started, not in February.
Randle and DiVincenzo seem to be acclimating well to life in Minnesota. Randle said it's "more his speed." He spent the past five seasons with the Knicks and is enjoying a slower pace of life.
DiVincenzo's time in New York was short and sweet, but he left a lasting impact. The Timberwolves had been eyeing DiVincenzo for a while and finally got him.
It will be nice to see Randle and DiVincenzo return to MSG so soon after the trade, even if it is only the preseason.
New York's first regular-season game against Minnesota will be on Dec. 19 at Target Center. Randle and DiVincenzo won't make their "official" return to MSG until Jan. 17, when the season will be halfway over. Some fans are already predicting a Knicks-Timberwolves NBA Finals matchup, which would be epic.
Knicks preseason inactives against Timberwolves
Mitchell Robinson (foot) are Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Robinson will be sidelined through the end of the calendar year.
Are Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo playing against Knicks?
DiVincenzo is expected to play against New York, but Randle's status is up-in-the-air. He missed Minnesota's first two preseason games. Shams Charania reported on Friday that Randle "will be debuting at some point next week."
Knicks preseason projected starting lineup against Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
Josh Hart
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns
Timberwolves preseason projected starting lineup against Knicks
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Julius Randle (if he plays)
Rudy Gobert
How to watch Knicks vs Timberwolves with cable
Minnesota at New York will be broadcast on ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
How to watch Knicks vs Timberwolves without cable
If you want to watch Minnesota at New York but don't have cable, several streaming services have ESPN. Sling TV is as low as $20 for a new user's first month, YouTube TV offers a free 20-minute trial for new users, and fuboTV offers a free seven-day trial for new users.
Tickets for Knicks vs Timberwolves preseason matchup
Preseason tickets for New York's game against Minnesota are higher than usual because of the blockbuster trade. The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is $88.30 (including fees). The seat is located in section 412WC, row 7.
Knicks remaining preseason games
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Hornets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Oct. 18: Knicks at Wizards (7 p.m. ET)