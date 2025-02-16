How to watch Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in 2025 All-Star Game

The New York Knicks are one of four teams with at least two players participating in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game but are the only team with two starters. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the first Knicks players to be All-Star starters in 50 years.

The league changed the format this year, so Brunson and Towns aren't on the same team. Try not to let that keep you from enjoying watching those two represent New York.

New 2025 NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament format

The traditional East versus West NBA All-Star Game format isn't happening this year. Instead, the NBA decided to do a mini-tournament. There will be four teams (three made up of NBA All-Stars and the other consisting of the Rising Stars mini-tournament winner) and three games. Games 1 and 2 will be in the semifinal, and the winners will advance to the championship (Game 3). The first team to reach 40 points wins.

2025 NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament rosters

Team Shaq

LeBron James

Steph Curry

Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant

Damian Lillard

James Harden

Jaylen Brown

Kyrie Irving

Team Kenny

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jalen Williams

Darius Garland

Evan Mobley

Cade Cunningham

Tyler Herro

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Victor Wembanyama

Pascal Siakam

Alperen Sengun

Karl-Anthony Towns

Donovan Mitchell

Trae Young

How to watch the 2025 All-Star Game mini-tournament

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out B/R Sports on Max for as low as $9.99/month.

Where is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Warriors.

Full list of 2025 NBA All-Stars

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)*

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)*

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)*

Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)*

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)*

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)**

Western Conference

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)*

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)*

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)*

James Harden (LA Clippers)

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)**

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)*

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)*

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

* = All-Star starter

* = All-Star injury replacement