History is on the Knicks' side as they dream of repeating as champions

The New York Knicks are done riding high off of their first championship in 53 years and preparing for the even taller task of going back-to-back. It's a feat that no team has accomplished since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors became the last team to win consecutive titles. Golden State, of course, didn't have to contend with the second apron.

Though there are hurdles in New York's path and some who may doubt that they're even the best team entering the 2026-27 season, there's something on their side: History.

ESPN recently published an article outlining the statistic that "could swing every NBA team's 2026-27 season." The Knicks' statistic was not only intriguing, but potentially indicative of how much more realistic their odds of repeating are.

ESPN found that the Knicks' postseason point differential of +14.9 was the highest an NBA champion has ever recorded—and six of the previous seven teams to make the list repeated as champions.

"The Knicks set a record with a plus-14.9 point differential in the playoffs, which was the highest mark for any champion in NBA history. Six of the seven previous leaders in this stat went on to repeat as champions the following season."

Though that isn't necessarily proof that the Knicks will repeat, their dominance in the postseason certainly appears sustainable based on historical precedent.

Among champs, 6 of previous 7 all-time leaders in differential repeated

New York lost two of its first three playoff games and proceeded to go 15-1 the rest of the way. It swept the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, and completed a gentleman's sweep of a San Antonio Spurs team that was apparently too young to be there—but good enough to win the West.

Those wins weren't flukes, but a product of the Knicks' disciplined defense, Jalen Brunson's long-established elite scoring ability in late-game situations, and a selfless approach to execution.

It's too soon to know how that will translate to the 2026-27 season and the postseason that follows, but there's ample reason for optimism. The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson, but they're bringing back much of the same team, should have Miles McBride back at 100 percent, and have gained invaluable experience and perspective from making a championship run.

The rest of the NBA has made progress, of course, but that doesn't mean New York is any less viable of a contender than before.

Perhaps the correlation between point differential and future success is a matter of sustainability. In theory, a team shouldn't decline very far from one season to the next—and if that proves to be the case, then even declining from dominance should put another championship within the realm of possibility.

History may not decide the future, but it certainly supports the Knicks' belief that they can win a second straight title after waiting 53 years for their 2026 ring.