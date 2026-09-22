There is no easy way for the Knicks to avoid traps of past champions

There's no way of knowing whether or not the New York Knicks can avoid the same traps that the last eight NBA champions have fallen into. No team has repeated as champion since the 2017 and 2018 Golden State Warriors, but the Knicks are going to try to do just that. But how? That is the question. And it doesn't really have an answer.

When you look at the last eight champions, there is no one way that they all went wrong. Each team fumbled in different ways. So, there is no clear-cut formula for how the Knicks can avoid falling into the same issue. They just have to do it. The Knicks just have to find a way to win again, and it's not going to be easy.

Based on recent NBA history, it's going to be impossible. But the Knicks have to find a way to avoid the impossible.

There isn't a formula for the Knicks to repeat as champions

Last year, it was the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to repeat as champions. They dealt with some serious injury issues, losing in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell missed a ton of time.

Before that, the Boston Celtics tried to run it back. Obviously, the Jayson Tatum injury happened before they lost, but they had effectively lost to the Knicks before that injury happened. They just came up short with the same team.

Then, there were the Denver Nuggets. They lost to a Minnesota Timberwolves team that was designed specifically to beat them in the playoffs. I guess it worked.

Before that, the Warriors. They won in 2022, but by 2023, things caught up to them. Young guys wanted more room to grow. And the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green just didn't have enough juice in the tank to get it done.

The Milwaukee Bucks dealt with injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers made panic trades, and the Warriors of 2018 became the injured Warriors of 2019.

You can't predict injuries. You can't predict bad shooting in the playoffs. You can't predict what team is going to become your kryptonite. All of those things have taken down recent champions.

All the Knicks can do is focus on themselves and hope that that is enough. And it might not be. But again, there is no one way that they can guarantee they will avoid the same problems that past champions have run into.