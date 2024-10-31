Heat forward gets his karma for mocking Jalen Brunson's 3-point Knicks celebration
The New York Knicks couldn't have started their four-game road trip any better. Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 44 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Knicks to a 116-107 win over the Heat. Bodega KAT got it done.
Jalen Brunson was the second-highest New York scorer with 22 points on an off night. He shot 6-of-18 from the field. The shots that typically go in for Brunson rimmed out. The guard did post a season-high nine assists. Brunson and the Knicks got an assist from second-year Heat forward Nikola Jovic (not to be confused with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic).
The 21-year-old hit a three in the third quarter to put Miami up 70-57. What did Jovic do afterward in front of New York's bench? Brunson's three-point celebration.
What happened next? New York immediately went on a run and outscored Miami, 59-37, to win the game. The basketball gods taught Jovic a lesson.
Knicks go on run after Jovic mocks Brunson's three-point celebration
It initially looked like Jovic was doing former teammate Caleb Martin's celebration, but he used three fingers like Brunson. Martin covers his face with four fingers. It also wouldn't make much sense for Jovic to hit Martin's celebration, as he's in Philadelphia now.
Jovic didn't quite do the celebration correctly, but Knicks fans shouldn't care. It helped turn the tide in New York's favor.
Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA's most notorious trolls, and it seems like he's rubbed off on Jovic. It's icing on the cake that KAT's high-scoring night came against Butler and the Heat. The two aren't exactly close friends after they played together in Minnesota. Towns was asked several times about his relationship with Butler before the game, and he said, "I'm a Knick."
Jovic inadvertently helped ensure that a New York loss didn't overshadow KAT's special night. Do you think he'll be willing to do Brunson's celebration again when the Knicks return to Miami on March 2? A few weeks later, the Heat will be in New York for their lone game of the season at MSG. Don't forget, Jovic!