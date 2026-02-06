Guerschon Yabusele only needed 1 game to prove Knicks never gave him a chance

Guerschon Yabusele didn't need much time at all to prove that the New York Knicks gave up on him before his tenure could even begin. In his first game since being traded to the Chicago Bulls, Yabusele posted a double-double and found significant success against a top-tier defensive team.

Yabusele's success serves as a harsh and instant reminder of how a team's usage of a player is as important to their success as their individual quality and adaptability.

Yabusele made his Bulls debut on Thursday, Feb. 5 against the Toronto Raptors. He poured in 15 points, 11 rebounds, four offensive boards, three assists, and two steals while shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

It was the first time all season that Yabusele had attempted at least 10 field goals, with his previous high being seven during a Nov. 19 clash with the Dallas Mavericks.

Furthermore, Yabusele played 33 minutes in his debut for Chicago. That nearly doubled his previous season-high of 17 minutes, which he recorded during the same Nov. 19 game. It was also just the sixth time all season that he'd played at least 15 minutes.

If nothing else, Yabusele took the stage in his first game free from the Knicks and reminded the front office and coaching staff of how important fit truly is.

Guerschon Yabusele: 15 points, 11 boards in 1st game since Knicks trade

Clearly, some of the burden falls on the player to adapt to what their team needs from them. As such, the blame isn't exclusively the Knicks' to bear, as Yabusele could've done more to plug the holes that head coach Mike Brown asked him to.

The harsh reality that can't be overstated, however, is that every player has specific strengths and weaknesses—and asking them to depart too drastically from their preferred style has repercussions.

The Knicks knew who Yabusele was when they signed him. He's a quality all-around player, but his bread and butter is making plays with the ball in his hands. That was proven in 2024-25, when he averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 three-point field goals made while attempting 8.0 field goals per game.

Unfortunately, Yabusele played just 8.9 minutes per contest with the Knicks and took a mere 2.6 field goals per outing in the process.

It's also worth noting that Yabusele averaged just 12.0 touches per game with the Knicks. It was a baffling development considering he'd averaged 42.4 during the 2024-25 season that seemingly sold New York on wanting to bring him to The Mecca in the first place.

Fingers can be pointed in every direction, but Yabusele offers a cautionary tale for how vital fit truly is to a player's success on the Knicks or any other team.