Guerschon Yabusele could surprisingly earn larger role with Knicks in EuroBasket

Guerschon Yabusele is not just playing for France at EuroBasket 2025; he might be playing for his role with the New York Knicks. The French forward is expected to be his country’s go-to scorer and leader, and with a strong showing, Yabusele could make a real case for a bigger spot in New York’s rotation heading into training camp.

A strong summer could change how the Knicks see him

Right now, he is just seen as a depth piece. That perception might not hold if he can dominate on the international stage. And let’s just say it would not be the first time Yabusele used international play to rewrite his NBA story.

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yabusele was on the outside looking in. He did not have an NBA contract. After being waived by the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2019, Yabusele’s NBA future looked uncertain. He signed with ASVEL, a French club owned by NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker, and began rebuilding his reputation in the LNB Elite. His road took another turn in 2021 when he joined Real Madrid of the EuroLeague.

He spent three seasons there, until his moment came in Paris, where Yabusele was able to thrive for Team France. That Olympic run was no fluke. Yabusele helped lead his team to a silver medal. In that finals game, he delivered an amazing performance, scoring 14 points against elite NBA talent on Team USA. He even delivered one of the most viral moments of the tournament, posterizing LeBron James.

As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put it: “Guerschon Yabusele, who was awesome in the Olympics for the French last year, pretty much got him a job back in the NBA after he played great.”

That job came with the Philadelphia 76ers, where Yabusele made his return during the 2024–25 season. Now, heading into EuroBasket, he has a shot at levelling up once again, this time, within the Knicks organization.

France’s roster is loaded with young talent, and Yabusele, now 28 years old, is their anchor. As team captain, he will take on a larger offensive load. If he delivers, it will not just lift France’s title hopes. It could seriously shake up how New York views him.

The Knicks do not need Yabusele to be a star. But if he proves he can lead, score, and defend on a big stage once again, there is a real chance he enters the 2025–26 NBA season as the steal of the offseason and as a trusted piece in new head coach Mike Brown’s rotation, not just an end-of-the-bench option.