Grade the Trade: Knicks help Bulls move Zach LaVine in three-team mock proposal

The New York Knicks won't own the trade deadline like they did the summer with their two franchise-altering moves. They have limited financial flexibility and don't have their stockpile of draft assets anymore, so a minor deal is the most they could do.

One deal the front office could make is trading Mitchell Robinson. The center is still recovering from the ankle surgery he had last May. He was initially supposed to make his 2024-25 debut in December or January, but it's been pushed back. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks believe he'll return in early February, but he hasn't been cleared for practice yet.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III created three mock trades involving Robinson (subscription required). Edwards stated that New York isn't actively shopping Robinson, but the purpose is to show what the Knicks could potentially receive in a trade.

One of the trades stood out more than the others, not just because it was the most complicated. This could be the deadline when Zach LaVine will finally be traded after years of Bulls trade rumors. One of Edwards' mock trades involved New York participating in a LaVine trade, but not because he'd wind up with the Knicks.

Knicks trade Mitchell Robinson to Bulls in three-team mock proposal

New York would acquire Isaiah Stewart and Torrey Craig from Chicago, sending Robinson and two second-round picks to the Bulls. Precious Achiuwa would be sent to Detroit as part of the trade to replace Stewart as the Pistons' backup five.

Stewart averages 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 20.9 minutes per game off the bench. Unlike Achiuwa, he's a traditional center. Stewart is also a better defender, which would help lessen the sting of losing Robinson and Achiuwa. He's only 23, too.

Craig averages 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 42.9% from three. He's dealt with a series of injuries so far this season, resulting in him playing only nine games. Craig is currently out with an ankle sprain. The Knicks need depth, but he wouldn't move the needle a lot.

Looking at this trade solely from New York's perspective (Chicago or Detroit might hang up the phone), this deal wouldn't be terrible for the Knicks. Moving on from Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, would be bittersweet, but it's something the front office could do because of his injury history.

What would currently sting worse for New York is losing Achiuwa. He missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury but has played 24 games, averaging 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He's made more of an impact than anyone expected when he was included in the OG Anunoby trade in 2023.

Trading Achiuwa and Robinson (plus second-round picks) for Stewart and Craig doesn't seem like a move the Knicks front office would make. However, if they did, Stewart's defense and rebounding would certainly be something to look forward to, but the trade would still be hard to justify. Keeping Robinson and hoping he'll return in February seems like the better option. It'd be hard to trade an injured big man, anyway.

Grade: C