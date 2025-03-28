Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Bucks March 28

The New York Knicks are in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks in a game where both teams will be without their star point guards. Jalen Brunson is still working his way back from his ankle sprain on March 6, and Damian Lillard is out indefinitely because of a blood clot in his calf.

Not only will New York be without Brunson, but also its second-string (Miles McBride) and third-string (Cam Payne) point guard. McBride has missed the past few games with a groin contusion and Payne sprained his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.

The Bucks could be without both of their stars, as Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in Milwaukee's 127-117 loss to Denver on Wednesday. He's dealing with a foot sprain that has his status up in the air for tonight's game against New York.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left foot sprain) is listed as questionable.

Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Bucks

Miles McBride (groin contusion) is out.

Knicks injury report

Miles McBride (groin), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Cam Payne (ankle), and Ariel Hukporti (knee) are out.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) is listed as questionable. Damian Lillard (deep vein thrombosis) and former Knicks center Jericho Sims (right thumb) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Tyler Kolek, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns

Milwaukee: Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he plays), Brook Lopez

How to watch Knicks at Bucks March 28

New York at Milwaukee won't be nationally broadcast but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Sunday, March 30: Trail Blazers at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 1: Sixers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 2: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, April 5: Knicks at Hawks (3 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 6: Suns at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)