Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status and update for Knicks vs. Bucks Jan. 12

New York Knicks fans want nothing more than to put Friday's loss to the Thunder in the rearview, and beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Sunday afternoon would be a good way to do that.

Milwaukee is on a three-game winning streak, with its most recent win against Orlando on Friday. Giannis dropped 41 points (19-of-29), 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes after he was listed as probable. He's dealt with right patellar tendinopathy all season and missed a few games in December because of back spasms.

Antetokounmpo is on the injury report again, but fans should expect him to play at MSG. Hopefully, the Knicks aren't headed toward another embarrassment on their home floor. How will New York respond?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for today's game vs. Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for today's game vs. Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) isn't on the injury report, a great sign after he was last listed as probable on Friday.

Damian Lillard's status for today's game vs. Knicks

Damian Lillard (calf) is listed as probable.

Deuce McBride's status for today's game vs. Knicks

Miles McBride (hamstring) is listed as probable. He played on Friday for the first time in several games because of the injury.

Knicks injury report

Miles McBride (hamstring) is probable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (calf), and Khris Middleton (ankles) are probable. Gary Trent Jr. (hip) is questionable.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Milwaukee: Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

How to watch Knicks vs. Bucks Jan. 12

New York versus Milwaukee will not be nationally broadcast. It will be available on MSG Networks, with the tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Monday, Jan. 13: Pistons at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 17: Timberwolves at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 20: Hawks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Knicks at Nets (7:30 p.m. ET)