Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update for Knicks vs. Thunder Jan. 10

The New York Knicks bounced back from their three-game losing skid with a win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Their next task will come against a much tougher opponent, as they'll host the Thunder on Friday.

Oklahoma City is coming off a 129-122 loss to Cleveland, which was the best game of the NBA season thus far. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points (more than Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined), but it wasn't enough.

The Thunder, who still have a 5.5-game lead in the West as the top team, will hope to get back in the win column at MSG against the Knicks. Oklahoma City beat New York a week ago, 117-107 after the Knicks collapsed late in the game.

The Knicks will try to avenge that loss on their home court in Isaiah Hartenstein's first game in New York since leaving in free agency. Hopefully, the Knicks will have their starting center, whose status for Friday's game is uncertain.

Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status for tonight's game vs. Thunder

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable. He was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto but played after missing Monday's loss to Orlando.

Miles McBride's injury status for tonight's game vs. Thunder

Miles McBride (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Alex Caruso's injury status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Alex Caruso (hip) is out.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Miles McBride (hamstring) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Thunder injury report

Alex Caruso (hip), Chet Holmgren (hip), Ajay Mitchell (toe), Alex Ducas (back), Adam Flagler (hand), and Nikola Topic (knee) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein

How to watch Knicks vs. Thunder Jan. 10

New York versus Oklahoma City will be televised on NBA TV, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available on MSG Networks.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Sunday, Jan. 12: Bucks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 13: Pistons at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 17: Timberwolves at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 20: Hawks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)