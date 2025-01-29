Former Knicks star could be traded to team that his New York career ended against

Julius Randle played his final game with the New York Knicks a year ago when he dislocated his shoulder against the Heat. Fans didn't think it'd be his last game of the season (much less with the Knicks), as the initial belief was that he'd avoid surgery and return in time for the playoffs. After weeks of trying to rehab his shoulder, Randle had to undergo season-ending surgery.

Randle became extension-eligible in August, but a new deal never came. Fans accepted that the first few months of 2024-25 could be the forward's last in New York, as he could be traded before the deadline. The front office didn't let things get that far. A couple of days before training camp, the Knicks traded Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The news shocked the NBA world, and New York fans questioned if it was the right move. It didn't take long for those questions to subside, as Towns immediately elevated the Knicks' offense. He's played like he was meant to be in New York, while Randle and DiVincenzo have struggled in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves went from making the Western Conference Finals last season to being in the Play-In Tournament range this season. Things have been shaky enough in Minnesota for people to speculate if Randle will be traded before the Feb. 6. deadline. There is one team he could wind up on if the trade everyone has been waiting for happens.

Heat reportedly interested in Julius Randle amid Jimmy Butler trade saga

On Tuesday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Heat "expressed interest" in Randle over the summer before he was traded to Minnesota. Begley said that Miami has maintained its interest in Randle amid the Jimmy Butler trade drama, but he isn't sure if there are active trade talks between the two teams. However, they have talked about a Butler trade.

Butler wants to go to Phoenix, which is complicated because of Bradley Beal's no-trade clause. He would have to be included in a deal. Several teams, including the Timberwolves, have reportedly reached out to the Heat to be included in a trade. A trade could make NBA history with the number of teams included. Randle may be re-routed to South Beach if a trade happens.

If Knicks fans thought it was weird to see Randle suit up for the Timberwolves, seeing him in a Heat jersey would be even stranger, especially because that's the team his New York career ended against.

With the deadline approaching, the Butler trade saga should continue to escalate. Knicks fans have the luxury of enjoying the drama from afar, but Randle's inclusion in the deal would add an interesting New York twist.