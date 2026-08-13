Former Knicks player set to receive his championship ring on January 20

Most members of the championship-winning 2025–26 Knicks are still on the team. New York re-signed key pieces such as Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson. The starting five were already locked in for 2026–27.

However, the entire squad is certainly not back. The most notable player to move on is Mitchell Robinson, who is now a member of the Celtics. Ariel Hukporti joined the 76ers.

Also gone is another big man, Trey Jemison III, who recently agreed to a two-way contract with the Raptors. That makes three centers who signed elsewhere in the Atlantic Division. As long as Jemison remains on that deal come January 20 when the Raptors hit the road to play the Knicks, that's when he should be receiving his championship ring.

Trey Jemison III is an NBA champion!

Now 26 years old, Jemison spent only last season with the Knicks. He was on a two-way deal with New York the entire year and spent a good amount of time playing in the G League with the Westchester Knicks. Jemison didn’t have a large role on the court with the NBA club, but he was a member of the team and will receive a championship ring for his services.

Jemison totaled 13 points and 18 rebounds in his 13 regular-season appearances last season. Because he was on a two-way contract, the 6-foot-10 center wasn’t eligible to play in the postseason. In the previous two years—his first two in the league—he saw action with four different NBA teams.

It has been talked about ad nauseam lately how the Knicks should sign a third center. New York added Andre Drummond but lost both Robinson and Hukporti. Many saw Jemison as an internal option to fill that role. Not only do the Knicks have a roster spot open for a veteran-minimum player, but all three of their two-way slots are also available.

With Jemison no longer in New York, the Knicks could have a good old-fashioned training camp battle to determine the third center. In the meantime, expect Jemison to receive a nice, warm ovation when he returns to Madison Square Garden on January 20 if, as anticipated, he receives his ring—as long as he is still a member of the Raptors.

It remains to be seen whether the Knicks’ two other two-way players from last season—Kevin McCullar Jr. and Dillon Jones—eventually re-sign on two-way deals or head elsewhere. If it is the latter, they too will likely get their rings whenever their new team first comes to Madison Square Garden.