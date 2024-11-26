Former Knicks guard puts up incredible number that's hard for fans to believe
Imagine not playing in a regular-season game for over two years, returning to the NBA after being granted another opportunity, and dropping 21 assists. You don't have to imagine it because former New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton did that.
The Pelicans signed Payton to an Exhibit 10 deal over the summer and waived him before the season started. Injuries forced New Orleans to turn to Payton again, as the team re-signed him to a non-guaranteed contract last week. The Pelicans are currently without Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado.
To say Payton has made the most of the opportunity would be an understatement. He's started in the three games he's played since joining New Orleans. His best game thus far came on Monday against the Pacers. Payton posted a career-high (and NBA season-high) 21 assists in 31 minutes with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Pelicans lost, 114-110, but Payton put on a show.
Former Knicks guard Elfrid Payton posts 21 assists for Pelicans
Payton's two seasons in New York (2019-21) left much to be desired. He signed with the Suns in 2021 and averaged only three points and two assists per game in 50 contests (one start). He fought for a roster spot for the past few years while playing in the G League, but nothing came of it. That changed with his hometown team.
Regardless of how Knicks fans feel about Payton, his comeback is remarkable. It's part of what makes sports so special. Many assumed he'd never play in an NBA game again, but he's exceeded expectations.
It's unknown what the future holds for Payton, especially after injured Pelicans players return. New Orleans could guarantee his contract for the rest of the season by keeping him on the roster. He's proven he's more than a worthy backup. It's still early, but maybe he's re-ignited his NBA career — at least, it seems that way.
Payton and the Pelicans will visit the Knicks on Sunday, Dec. 1. Fans already know Payton would love to have a standout performance at Madison Square Garden against his former team, but New York hopes that won't happen.