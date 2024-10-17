Former Knicks fan favorite Isaiah Hartenstein to miss start of season with injury
The New York Knicks couldn't escape the injury bug last season, and that unfortunate luck carried over to the start of 2024-25. Mitchell Robinson will miss the first few months of the season, and Landry Shamet hurt his shoulder during Tuesday's preseason win over the Hornets. New York hasn't revealed the extent of Shamet's injury.
Even former Knicks are dealing with injuries. RJ Barrett sprained a joint in his right shoulder at the beginning of the month and could miss the start of the regular season. Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a small fracture in his left hand in Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets. The Thunder will be without their new starting center for at least five weeks.
Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with Oklahoma City in free agency. New York couldn't offer him that much money. Hartenstein's departure shaped the Knicks' offseason. Karl-Anthony Towns likely wouldn't be a Knick if New York were allowed to make Hartenstein a more competitive offer.
Instead, Hartenstein will help last season's top team in the West compete for a championship. Oklahoma City had one of the best offseasons in the league, from adding Hartenstein to trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. Even without Hartenstein in the lineup to start the season, the Thunder will still be a tough team to beat.
At least Hartenstein's injury isn't more serious. It's unfortunate that he will miss the first few weeks of the season, but luckily, we're not close to playoff time.
Hartenstein was New York's ironman in his first season with the Knicks, playing all 82 games. In his second (and last) season in NYC, he stepped up after Robinson had ankle surgery in December. He didn't give up the starting center position, even when Robinson returned at the end of the regular season. Hartenstein had his best season as a pro while battling a sore Achilles.
The Knicks won't play Hartenstein and the Thunder until Jan. 3 in Oklahoma City. The center will return to MSG for the first time since leaving in free agency on Jan. 10. Hartenstein should be back in the lineup well before January.
Hartenstein will get a warm welcome at The Garden, but that will change when the game starts. A successful day for fans will be giving Hartenstein a standing ovation and watching the Thunder leave New York with a loss.