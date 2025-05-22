Fans are begging Tom Thibodeau to make one change that could save the season

The Knicks had a historic collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, blowing a 15-point lead with under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. In the last 27 postseasons, teams had been 970-0 when leading by that margin. The loss will give the Knicks plenty to reflect on, such as why they continue to start a group that has proven not to play well together.

Before getting into the starting lineup, it is important to note that them sharing the floor was the sole reason the Knicks blew a lead of historic proportions. Comebacks like that happen so rarely because they require so many things to happen.

On one hand, you need outrageous shooting, which the Pacers got in the form of going 7-of-12 from three in the fourth quarter, including a 6-of-7 3-point shooting performance from Aaron Nesmith. On the other hand, you need defensive miscues and costly turnovers, which the Pacers also got from the Knicks.

Starting lineup struggles again

There has been a mountain of evidence in the playoffs showing that the Knicks' starting lineup does not play well together. Against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, the starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns was a -24 in six games. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, that same starting unit was a -16.

They were particularly bad on the defensive end of the floor, where they had a 167.4 defensive rating in the 26 minutes that they shared the floor together. It isn't a small sample size, either. The Knicks' starting lineup has played more minutes together than any lineup in the league in the playoffs, and no lineup has performed worse.

For whatever reason, or reasons, Tom Thibodeau is married to the idea of keeping Josh Hart in the starting lineup. Hart brings immense value to the Knicks team that cannot be diminished. He does all of the little things, is one of the best rebounders on the planet, and plays with unquestionable effort and heart. What Thibodeau doesn't seem to understand is that removing Hart from the starting lineup doesn't mean he can't play him at all!

The time is now, Thibs!

Just as there is a mountain of evidence proving the starters haven't played well together, there is insurmountable evidence that the team is better with Deuce McBride and Mitchell Robinson on the floor. McBride is a +3.4 and Robinson is a +2.7 so far in the playoffs, the best two marks on the team among players who have gotten real playing time.

A McBride for Hart swap allows the Knicks to optimize spacing with a lineup of five shooters, while Robinson in Hart's place gives the Knicks two bigs who can overwhelm the Pacers with rebounding and size.

Hart will still be able to bring his energy, rebounding, and intangibles from the bench, and who knows, the Knicks might just be significantly better? Signs point to Thibodeau remaining stubborn with his lineups, so I will be back after Game 2 to write the same thing again...