Even Jalen Brunson's tweak to the All-Star Game might not be enough to save it

New York Knicks fans learned from their mistakes last year and did their part by voting for Jalen Brunson to be an All-Star starter. He and Karl-Anthony Towns are the first two Knicks players to be starters in 50 years. Yes, it has been that long.

It's too bad that Brunson (Team Kenny) and Towns (Team Chuck) were on two separate teams for the new All-Star Game mini-tournament. The NBA decided to get rid of the East versus West format and replace it with something completely different.

Kenny, Chuck, and Shaq "drafted" All-Stars to make up three of the four teams in the tournament. The fourth team is made up of the young players who won the Rising Stars Tournament on Friday. They're on Team Candace (as in Candace Parker).

KAT and Team Chuck beat Brunson and Team Kenny in Game 1, meaning the point guard's weekend is over. It showed one major flaw with the new format. Players like Brunson (who had to work hard to be named an All-Star, especially a starter) didn't spend much time on the floor.

I’m actually really heated about this event. I spent more physical time voting than Jalen Brunson spent on the floor! — NBA Jay Knicky (@JayKnicky) February 17, 2025

Ironically enough, Brunson said he was a fan of the new format, but the target score in a game should be 50, not 40.

“I think it’s interesting. It’s different. The games are kind of short. I mean, I like the format. It’s something new, something unique. Maybe just make it score to 50.”



Jalen Brunson on the new All-Star Game format.



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Ndzzthys25 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2025

Brunson's All-Star Game tweak isn't enough to make it interesting again

Playing to 50 would give players extra time on the floor, so it's not like it's a bad idea. However, the truth is that the league needs to scrap the new format altogether. It needs to be a one and done and stay in San Francisco.

The NBA stole Super Bowl week with one of the most chaotic trade deadlines ever, but All-Star Weekend has mostly been a flop. The NHL's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night was more entertaining than the NBA's Three-Point and Slam Dunk Contests. It took Mac McClung jumping over a car (literally) to make All-Star Saturday Night worth watching.

The All-Star Game is competing with SNL 50 on Sunday. There are avid NBA fans who choose not to watch the ASG, even though having the best players in the league share the floor should draw the attention of casual fans.

Adam Silver and the NBA need to do better. Brunson's suggestion to improve the mini-tournament wouldn't be enough, but hey, props to him for trying.

Hopefully, he and KAT will be in LA next year for 2026 All-Star Weekend. Maybe Knicks fans will actually get to see the star duo play on the same team.