ESPN reporter gives Josh Hart his flowers amid Knicks’ absence

Even though the New York Knicks bounced back into the win column after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-111 on Wednesday night, that should not distract you from a major underlying issue.

Josh Hart, sidelined with an ankle injury, has left a noticeable hole in the Knicks’ lineup. His absence has clearly impacted the team's recent struggles, with New York dropping four of its last five games without him.

Brian Windhorst on NBA on ESPN made it simple: “Not that we needed to be reminded that Josh Hart is an important player, but Mike Brown flat out came out and said Josh Hart is costing them.”

The record without Hart tells the story

Without Hart, the Knicks are seeing just how vital he is on both ends of the floor. He does more than just score points, at times organizing the offense or pushing the pace with Jalen Brunson.

Even when his shot is not falling, his presence creates opportunities, whether it is loose-ball hustle, timely passes, or energy on defense. This season, he is averaging 12.3 points, 8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range, numbers that matter but can't fully capture his value.

Without him, the Knicks lack a playmaker and high-energy player who can spark a run. Hart’s ability to switch on defense and crash the boards helps give the team stability. When he is off the court, that stability vanishes, leading to sloppy possessions and missed chances. It feels like no coincidence that the team has been getting blown out without him, with three of their last four losses being by double-digits.

His absence is a reminder that winning is not just about scoring, but also the little things that only someone like Hart provides so impactfully. Until he returns, New York will continue to miss him as they feel the gap he leaves, proving each game with his absence how essential he is to their identity.

It is obvious that the sooner he returns, the better it will be for the Knicks. They need him, especially while Karl-Anthony Towns continues to adapt to Brown’s new system.