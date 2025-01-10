Drama-filled rival trade saga is another reminder of how good Knicks fans have it

It's been less than two years since the New York Knicks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Only one team has improved since 2023 — and it's not Miami. Heat fans thought they'd get Damian Lillard that summer after he requested a trade to South Florida, but he was another superstar who ended up elsewhere.

Miami is at risk of losing another star, but the player is already on the roster this time. Butler publicly said he wanted to play for any team other than the Heat, which turned into him wanting to be traded to the Suns. Miami suspended Butler for seven games due to "conduct detrimental to the team." The trade deadline is nearing on Feb. 6, but there's no guarantee he'll be on a new team after that.

Knicks fans can enjoy the saga without worrying about their team mortgaging their future for an aging star. They can sit back and watch another team, like the Suns, try to do that. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said Phoenix reportedly wants to give Butler a two-year, $121 million extension. He added that Kevin Durant will sign an extension if the Suns get Butler.

Jimmy Butler trade saga makes Knicks' front office look even smarter

Butler isn't far removed from the Heat's NBA Finals run. He claims he's still in his prime, but there is a lot of risk in trading for him. He has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26 he's expected to decline to become a free agent over the summer. There's no guarantee he'll be traded before then, nor is there a guarantee that if he is traded, he'll remain with the team that acquires him.

He turned 35 in September and is on the downward slope of his career, whether he wants to admit that. Butler isn't a player front offices should prioritize, yet the Suns reportedly are because there's pressure on them to win a championship with Durant. It won't be easy for Phoenix to acquire Butler, as a deal would have to involve Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause.

New York would've been connected to Butler if this fiasco had happened last year, but even then, it would've been hard to envision the front office seriously considering acquiring him. Things are great when he's doing well on the court, but it gets ugly quickly when things take a turn. Miami fans are learning that the hard way. Butler is an expert at forcing his way out.

The next few weeks will be fascinating. There's no rush for the Heat to trade Butler, but he's made it clear that he's done. Enjoying the drama from afar rather than being in the thick of it is fun.