Donovan Mitchell is latest star to ignore Jalen Brunson's secret to success

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Donovan Mitchell just signed a four-year, $273 million max contract extension to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, he’s just the latest in a line of NBA stars who have failed to realize the key to Jalen Brunson’s success with the New York Knicks: Taking a pay cut so the team could be built out.

It’s hard to build an effective, deep team in today’s NBA, especially under the current CBA. The first and second aprons are lethal, and even the repeater tax can quickly catch up to expensive teams. By taking a pay cut, Brunson helped the Knicks keep the rest of their core intact. Mitchell’s massive contract extension is not going to do the same for the Cavaliers.

He’s going to put them between a rock and a hard place, and by the time Mitchell’s extension reaches its latter years, the Cavs may have to sell off some pieces.

Donovan Mitchell didn't learn from Jalen Brunson's pay cut

Quickly after Charania reported Mitchell’s extension with the Cavaliers, ESPN’s Bobby Marks posted an image of what the numbers will look like. By the fourth year of his deal, Mitchell will be making a whopping $75.5 million. That’s a monster number.

Evan Mobley is also on a max contract, and he’ll almost certainly want another one. Jarrett Allen makes significant money. Cleveland still has to re-sign James Harden amidst their quest to sign LeBron James. And the depth needs to get paid, too.

In today’s NBA, there are two clear pathways to winning a title (from a financial perspective), and the traditional way of two max guys with a good supporting cast is getting harder to justify.

The first pathway is rookies. Look at the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle are all still on their rookie deals. When the Oklahoma City Thunder won, their top guys were still on rookie deals.

The second pathway is what Brunson did for the Knicks. He took a pay cut so New York could afford to bring back Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

If Brunson were making max money right now, there’s no way that the Knicks could afford to have the team they do. Without Brunson’s sacrifice, they wouldn’t have won a championship.

So, Mitchell’s max extension puts the Cavs in quite the bind. He’s going to be making a lot of money, and Cleveland is going to have to deal with it.