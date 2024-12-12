Crushing Knicks NBA Cup loss makes already bad injury update look even worse

What New York Knicks fans hoped would be a fun night at MSG turned into a nightmare. The Knicks collapsed in the third quarter, allowing the Hawks to build momentum that powered them through the end of the game. New York came up one win short of making it to Las Vegas for the second straight year.

A few things stood out about the loss, like how the Knicks shot 11-of-42 (26.2%) from three. New York is shooting 39.9% from downtown this season, but knocking down a three on Wednesday was a struggle. Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 25.2 points per game, finished with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field. It was an off night for the point guard.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the loss was that the Knicks got crushed on the glass. New York was outrebounded 58-49, which might not seem that bad until you realize Atlanta had 22 offensive boards. The Knicks finished with 12 offensive rebounds.

New York's best offensive rebounder hasn't played a game this season. Mitchell Robinson had ankle surgery in May, his second of the 2023-24 season. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania previously reported that Robinson wouldn't return until January at the earliest, but fans hoped it'd be sooner. Based on Charania's latest report, the Knicks will be lucky if the center plays next month.

Knicks get crushed on the glass in NBA Cup loss to Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19 rebounds, but only four were on the offensive end. The Hawks had four players that recorded at least four offensive rebounds. Those second-chance opportunities significantly helped Atlanta.

Precious Achiuwa recently returned and made his regular-season debut after he strained his hamstring in the preseason. He finished with five rebounds, one offensive. Jericho Sims, who started the season strong, played in only two minutes. He didn't record a single rebound.

The Knicks may need to start browsing the trade market for another backup center, especially after the latest Robinson update. If New York rebounds poorly in the playoffs, the team could be an early first-round exit. Ask Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers what that's like.

The team's rebounding woes weren't the lone reason they lost to the Hawks, but it stood out the most. Receiving the Robinson news a couple of hours before tipoff didn't help. When it rains, it pours, right?