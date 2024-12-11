Latest Knicks injury update is exact opposite of what fans thought they'd hear

New York Knicks fans were hopeful that Mitchell Robinson would return at the beginning of 2025, and some even thought he could return by the end of 2024. Robinson put on his Christmas list that he hoped to return by the Dec. 25 holiday, but that's out of the question now.

Last Thursday, Robinson posted on social media that he had received good news. The center didn't say whether the news was about basketball, but fans assumed it was. Less than a week later, fans got some not-so-good news about Robinson's status.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, who initially reported Robinson wouldn't return until January at the earliest, reported on Wednesday that he was told it's "unlikely" the center will get cleared until late January/early February.

Shams: "Mitchell Robinson…I'm told he's unlikely to get cleared until at least late January into February, so that pushes his timeline a bit. They need to see whether he comes back & healthy & can play or do Knicks look at the market…potentially need another big off the bench" pic.twitter.com/4tTeOki9gA — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 11, 2024

Not only is that later than expected, but it's concerning that he may or may not return before the trade deadline. As Charania noted, New York may have to look at the trade market to acquire another center.

Robinson expected to be sidelined until late January/early February

The Knicks explored center trade options over the summer after Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency, including Walker Kessler and Clint Capela. New York re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal and surprisingly traded for Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp.

The Towns trade is shaping up to be another masterpiece by the Knicks' front office. He's playing like he was meant to be in New York.

Fans have patiently waited to see Robinson, one of the best defensive bigs in the league, play alongside KAT, one of the best offensive bigs in the league. The Knicks already have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, and that pairing could be what pushes them over the top.

The silver lining is that, at least, New York is making sure Robinson is fully ready before he returns. It would be devastating if he returned too soon only to re-injure the same ankle he had surgery on twice last season. Hopefully, Robinson will be cleared and able to play in the last couple of months of the regular season so he can be at his best in time for the playoffs.