Clippers' Kawhi Leonard punishment gives Knicks Mikal Bridges perspective

The NBA just brought the hammer down on the LA Clippers, fining and suspending multiple people throughout the organization and, more notably, docking LA five future first-round picks. That’s effectively the same price that the New York Knicks paid for Mikal Bridges in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets a couple of years ago.

One team decided to ship out a ton of draft picks for a player who eventually helped them win an NBA Championship. Another team traded a ton of picks to build around a player who never appeared in the Western Conference Finals and is now going to lose five more first-rounders because of the way they went about things.

The Knicks know a thing or two about losing five first-round picks. Technically, they gave up five and a pick swap for Bridges. Now, the Clippers know a different meaning of what it takes to lose that many picks.

Clippers fined as many picks as Knicks gave up in Mikal Bridges trade

Back when the Knicks initially made the trade for Bridges, there were some questions regarding just how worth it the whole ordeal was. It was an absolutely massive package to give up for one player.

Bridges had established himself as a borderline All-Star during his time in Brooklyn, and the Knicks were going to use him as a high-level role player. Still, despite his constant availability, giving up that many picks was crazy.

Or at least, it seemed crazy at the time. Now, following the Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Championship, it doesn’t look crazy in the slightest.

New York lost a ton of picks. The Knicks coughed up five firsts and a swap in the deal. But they got back a player who helped them win a title. Now, taking a look at the Clippers, that’s not the case.

Let’s forget about the Paul George trade for a moment. Let’s forget about the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of it all. Let’s just focus on the Clippers signing Leonard in free agency and the fallout that just occurred all these years later.

The Clippers effectively traded five first-rounders for a guy who never played in the WCF. Leonard was elite when he was on the court, but injury issues kept him sidelined.

And they didn’t even give up the firsts during the timeframe when Leonard was on the team. They’re going to be giving up firsts in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033.

That package is far worse than the Bridges trade, not just because Leonard didn’t produce a championship, but because of how far into the future the Clippers are now handcuffed.

New York and LA both know what it’s like to cough up five firsts. But at least New York got some bling out of it.