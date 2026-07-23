Celtics' awkward Mitchell Robinson post welcomes Knicks fans' revenge

Mitchell Robinson was the longest-tenured player with the Knicks as they were the only team he played for since being selected 36th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. That was until Robinson signed with the rival Celtics earlier this month, ending an eight-year partnership with New York. Blame that on the second apron.

The Celtics’ official Twitter account made an interesting choice on Tuesday. They showed highlights of Robinson that included alley-oop dunks, tenacious defense that led to steals, and running out to the 3-point line to block a shot. The interesting part of the whole video? All the highlights came against Boston.

Enter the paint at your own risk ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qREQLxd98y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 22, 2026

A large portion of Knicks fans clearly still love Robinson

A few days into free agency, Robinson agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to join the Celtics. It stung many Knicks supporters to see a fan favorite join arguably their biggest rival. He’s also the only rotational piece from their championship squad whom New York saw go elsewhere this offseason (Ariel Hukporti also left to sign with the 76ers).

Now, there are some Knicks fans who think of him as a turncoat for joining Boston. There are more on the other side, though, who appreciate the growth he showed during his eight years with New York. Robinson had some unforgettable plays during the championship run, including a posterizing slam over Joel Embiid and a huge offensive rebound toward the end of Game 5 in the NBA Finals.

So, the Celtics’ Twitter page posting Robinson making his presence felt with plays against Boston is allowing the Knicks fan base to enter the comments and further gloat. The caption also states, “Enter the paint at your own risk,” but doesn’t show Robinson defending in the paint at all. Odd.

It was a couple of weeks ago that a Boston sports account wrote in the comments of an Instagram post that "he [Robinson] better be great..." The big man responded by reminding the account that the Knicks sent the Celtics home in the playoffs two seasons ago. That certainly put a smile on the faces of a lot of Knicks fans.

Mitchell Robinson and a Celtics fan interact on Instagram



Fan: "He better be great..."



Mitch: "That's cool still sent that ass home remember that"



😭😭



(via IG/celtics) pic.twitter.com/07Un3tmDom — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) July 9, 2026

If it weren’t for the second apron, it’s highly likely that Robinson would still be with the Knicks. Celtics fans are still quite ornery over their team trading Jaylen Brown, so it may not be as easy for Robinson to be as beloved in Boston as he is—or was—in New York.