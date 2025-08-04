Bobby Marks calms the fears of Knicks fans after Mikal Bridges extension

The New York Knicks knew what they were signing up for when they traded five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges. Now, after locking him in on a four-year, $150 million extension, they have doubled down on the bet. It is a big move, and one that has raised eyebrows across the league. But according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, New York made the right call.

The Knicks’ Mikal Bridges extension is a strategic bet

“I wouldn’t get caught up about Second Apron in New York,” Marks said on NBA on ESPN. “Because you’ve got… your seven core players under contract next year… and if you go into second apron, you go into second apron if you think your team can win a championship.”

That is the point Knicks fans need to hear. The luxury tax penalties do not mean much if the team is contending, and New York’s roster says it is. With Bridges now officially on board long-term, the Knicks have secured their core. They still need to deal with extending Karl-Anthony Towns, but as of now, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Bridges are all locked up for the foreseeable future.

This is a group that is built to win now and built to win together. The pieces fit. The chemistry is real. And the commitment to continuity is what separates real contenders from teams chasing quick fixes. Marks went even further, explaining that the second apron is not a permanent burden if managed correctly:

“You can dip your toe into the second apron or maybe both feet in the second apron for a year or two. You can do that because remember for New York, salaries eventually—some of them—are going to start. Josh Hart will eventually come off the books here. You will get that flexibility.”

In other words, this is not some sort of reckless spending spree. It is a calculated investment in a roster that just delivered one of the Knicks’ most promising seasons in decades. Bridges may not have had huge scoring nights in his first stretch with New York; he averaged 17.6 points, but his impact was felt in every game.

He played all 82, brought toughness on defense, and embraced his role. And that is what matters most. The Knicks do not need another star; they needed to get this deal done. Marks summed it up clearly: “The Second Apron impacts you if you are trying to acquire players outside your own core.” The Knicks are not chasing anyone. Their core is set, and they are going for it.