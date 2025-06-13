Bill Simmons solves the Knicks head coach disasterclass for them

The New York Knicks are the only team in the Association that is currently without a head coach. With the 2025 NBA Draft nearing and free agency not far behind, that alarming truth has caused many to question which direction the franchise plans to move in.

A surplus of names have been thrown in the ring as potential candidates, but Bill Simmons may have the answer New York has been looking for.

The Knicks have been linked to an abundance of big names, including Chris Finch, Jason Kidd, and Ime Udoka. Progress has been minimally reported, if made at all behind the scenes, but Simmons offered up an idea worth considering.

During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons and Zach Lowe discussed the Knicks' coaching vacancy and landed on a resolution: Hiring Taylor Jenkins.

"If I were them, I would just hire Taylor Jenkins. I thought he was a really good coach...Taylor Jenkins, what was wrong with him?"

Lowe and Simmons ultimately agreed that he would be an interesting fit, but feared that he isn't on the Knicks' radar due to the perception of his success in Memphis.

Bill Simmons endorses Taylor Jenkins for Knicks' next head coach

For those unfamiliar, Jenkins turned turmoil into success on a regular basis when he was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. Franchise player Ja Morant missed 25 games in 2021-22, 21 in 2022-23, 73 in 2023-24, and 32 in 2024-25.

Furthermore, Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 19 games in 2022-23, Brandon Clarke was absent from 138 over the past four seasons, and even Desmond Bane was sidelined for 24 in 2022-23 and 40 in 2023-24.

Despite the injuries and off-court issues that should've derailed the Grizzlies' momentum, Jenkins led the team to 50-win campaigns in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Memphis was also 44-29 when it unceremoniously fired him in 2024-25, only to go 4-5 and get swept out of the playoffs without him.

A proven commodity who can win both with and without his star players available, Jenkins is a captivating fit whom the Knicks must seriously consider as their next head coach.

One of Jenkins' greatest strengths is his ability to develop talent internally. For a New York team that's handed out massive contracts to a surplus of players, having a head coach who can find cost-effective individuals and get the most out of their abilities will be nothing short of essential.

Jenkins also employs a high-octane offense that could alleviate some of the pressure Jalen Brunson faces, and emphasize depth and unpredictability as a primary method of success.

Unfortunately, Jenkins was fired despite learning how to adapt to playing without Morant and running a system that no longer depended on the All-Star for a high-usage role. Fortunately for the Knicks, that's the exact type of adjustment they need to successfully decrease playing time and evenly distribute the ball to an offense with at least four high-level shot creators in OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Compounded by the fact that Jenkins won 46 games without giving any of his players more than 31.7 minutes per contest in 2024-25, New York's prayers would be answered by following Simmons' suggestion.